Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,693 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

VIPS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

