Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 388,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

