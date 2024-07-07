Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FLUT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.16. 956,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,868. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.25 and its 200-day moving average is $167.62.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

