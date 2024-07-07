Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 42.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 1,510,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

