Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.39.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.1 %

Wingstop stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.72. The stock had a trading volume of 299,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

