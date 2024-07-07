Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,396,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.82. 277,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,335. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

