Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,232 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,551,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 121,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. 274,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

