Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth $81,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth $5,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $16,585,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABVX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABVX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ABVX

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.