Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,159 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 52,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. 181,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

