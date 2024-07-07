Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,155 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 9,585,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,927. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

