Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The company has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

