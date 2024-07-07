Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 565 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.73. The company had a trading volume of 436,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,202. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.18.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

