Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 11,436 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

TBBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,686. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

