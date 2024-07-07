Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.42 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 599,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

UPS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. 3,237,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

