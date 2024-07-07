Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.23 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after buying an additional 54,993 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 645,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.45. 791,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

