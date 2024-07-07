Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Baidu by 66,577.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 46.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Baidu by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. 2,226,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $156.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

