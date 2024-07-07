Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 4,850,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

