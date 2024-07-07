BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.19. 1,349,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.