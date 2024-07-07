BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

