BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 115,800 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,879. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,667,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,723,647,103.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,667,786 shares in the company, valued at $109,723,647,103.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

