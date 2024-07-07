BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Raises Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 262.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890,442 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up approximately 0.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.39% of StoneCo worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.