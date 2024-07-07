BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $69.59 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,820 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $69,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,917,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $163.68. 3,950,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,331. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

