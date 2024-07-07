BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $244,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 483,301 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,517. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.