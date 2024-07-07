BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 469.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.36. 795,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $387.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

