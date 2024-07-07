BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 67,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

GFL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 805,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

