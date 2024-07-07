Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

