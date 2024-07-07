Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $19.20

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $266.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
