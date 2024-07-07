Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $19.20

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 13.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $266.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

