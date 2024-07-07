Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Target Price at $40.33

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 34.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

