Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $3,696,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,824,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

