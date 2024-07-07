Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Trimmed by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $13.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,930.15. 201,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,040.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,800.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,640.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

