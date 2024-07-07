BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 388.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

