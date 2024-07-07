BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Achieves $741.66 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $741.66 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001551 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000078 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $19,090,801.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.