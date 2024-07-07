BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.44 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,248.12 or 1.00014917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00067618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000062 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

