Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

