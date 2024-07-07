Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.78.

BDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

TSE BDT opened at C$26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.91. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.13 and a 52 week high of C$27.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. Analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

