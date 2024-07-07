Better Money Decisions LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,848. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.