Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 359,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

