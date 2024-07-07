Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.11) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.17) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWY

Bellway Trading Up 1.5 %

About Bellway

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($34.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,661.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,660.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,903 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,898 ($36.66).

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.