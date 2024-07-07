Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.11) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.17) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
