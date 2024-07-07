Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Insider Sells £696,000 in Stock

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL – Get Free Report) insider David Poutney sold 4,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £696,000 ($880,344.04).
Shares of BELL opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.70. Belluscura plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.75 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 8.89.
