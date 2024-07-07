Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Raised to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE:BOH opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

