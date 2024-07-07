Bank of China Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.68 (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.683 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.49 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

