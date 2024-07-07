Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 106.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 871,446 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Banco Santander by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,430,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 357,460 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 2,044,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.