Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.22. 3,822,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,166. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.