Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $251.41 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $26.18 or 0.00045890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.32 billion and approximately $251.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,629,201 coins and its circulating supply is 394,282,831 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.