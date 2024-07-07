Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ATLC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

