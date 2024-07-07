Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 9th

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, July 9th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assure Price Performance

NASDAQ IONM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

