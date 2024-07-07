Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

