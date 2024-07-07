Ark One Day Volume Reaches $25.08 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Ark has a market capitalization of $63.44 million and $25.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,974,578 coins and its circulating supply is 181,974,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

