Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.91.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APTV opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,426,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.