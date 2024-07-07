Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) and Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Apollomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($0.51) -6.25 Apollomics $1.22 million 14.03 -$172.60 million N/A N/A

Aldeyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.7% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Apollomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Apollomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -24.69% -20.26% Apollomics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollomics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Apollomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 192.58%. Apollomics has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 946.03%. Given Apollomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollomics is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Apollomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain. Its also developing uproleselan (APL-106) that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML, as well as Phase 2/3 study with uproleselan for the treatment of newly diagnosed older adults with AML; and APL-108, a second-generation E-selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials to treat other liquid and solid cancers. The company's pipeline consists of preclinical stage immuno-oncology product candidates, such as APL-501, APL-502, APL-801 and APL-810. Its solutions include tumor inhibitors, anti-cancer enhancers, and immune-oncology drugs. Apollomics, Inc. was formerly known as CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Apollomics, Inc. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Foster City, California.

